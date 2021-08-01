https://justthenews.com/government/local/third-dc-police-officer-who-responded-jan-6-capitol-riot-commits-suicide?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The third police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot reportedly has died by suicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. told The Hill that Officer Gunther Hashida died by suicide. He was found dead on Thursday in his home.

“We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends,” MPD wrote in a statement.

Hashida was part of the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, MPD said.

Both U.S. Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood and MPD officer Jeffrey Smith also took their own lies days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

