https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/01/this-guy-gets-it-hardhat-intellectual-rails-on-societal-ignorance-sheep-over-biden-cdc-recommendations-and-forced-vaxxing-watch/

CDC should listen to this guy. True story.

And we totally dig his handle: TheHardhatIntellectual.

Watch this (note, there is some NSFW language so put on those headphones/earbuds if you’re out in public … or don’t if you don’t care either way, lol).

He.

Just.

Gets.

It.

Makes you wonder why more people don’t just ‘get it,’ ya’ know?

Go live your life.

GASP.

The nerve!

*nods, adjusts tinfoil hat*

There is something very Bongino about this cat.

Love it.

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!

True story.

***

Related:

Veterinarian congressional candidate BUSTED for lying about WY hospital to push COVID panic-porn doubles down and LOL

‘Persuasion requires people TRUST YOU’: Brutal thread explaining why govt. messaging to the vaccine-hesitant sucked and STILL sucks a must-read

‘LMAO, who are you?!’ Alex Vindman begs for help ‘getting the word out’ on his book no one cares about and HOLY MOLY that’s a lotta backfire

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...