Florida Dem gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried wrongly stated that hospital admissions in the state due to COVID-19 are “worse than the worst last year”:

Florida hospitals are being overwhelmed by COVID admissions, almost entirely unvaccinated individuals, including young and middle age Floridians. It’s worse than the worst last year. Watch & share today’s briefing. pic.twitter.com/6nJ1nA63v2 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 1, 2021

Here’s what’s really going on, via Gov. Ron DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw:

“This is a lie. The worst day for COVID hospitalizations was last year, July 22, 2020 — before vaccines were available. Now with most adults in Florida vaccinated, we aren’t “worse off” than we were last year, unless @NikkiFried is saying the vaccines don’t work? Irresponsible.”

This is a lie. The worst day for COVID hospitalizations was last year, July 22, 2020 — before vaccines were available. Now with most adults in Florida vaccinated, we aren’t “worse off” than we were last year, unless @NikkiFried is saying the vaccines don’t work? Irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/12ffIVKU9g — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 1, 2021

Yes, cases are up in Florida but the largest public hospital in Florida is reporting hospitalizations at about half what they were at the worst of it a year ago, confirming Pushaw’s tweet:

Hospitalizations at Jackson in Fla via the NYT. https://t.co/mQhrrhIwGS pic.twitter.com/fCEkHcpwCG — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 1, 2021

And you can’t go by cases in the state any longer as a metric anyway. Cases, which have surged 40x in this example, have not been followed by a massive number of deaths:

May 20, 2020: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis brags “we succeeded” against Covid. • 530 new Covid cases

• 44 new deaths July 31, 2021: Florida leads the nation in coronavirus cases. • 21,683 new Covid cases

• 108 new deathspic.twitter.com/DYB7lTalC5 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 31, 2021

The truth matters:

Her assertion “it’s worse than the worst last year” is factually incorrect, but Florida media activists will ignore that. Narrative > numbers. https://t.co/8hLJrR9dwF — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 1, 2021

But it’s not only Fried getting called out for lying. Here’s Pushaw going after the Orlando Sentinel for this incorrect headline:

Why is @GrayRohrer not telling the truth? For his information: @GovRonDeSantis just had a press conference on Friday and again reiterated that “the vaccines provide good protection against serious illness.” Please correct your disinformation @orlandosentinel. pic.twitter.com/ql6ij036nE — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 1, 2021

There’s even video. The Sentinel could have titled that article, “DeSantis Pushes Vaccinations”:

Skip to the end where @GovRonDeSantis is taking questions. This was part of his response to @BrendonLeslie https://t.co/U2vxsxvsPQ — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 1, 2021

Do better, media:

I feel like headlines such as @orlandosentinel’s contribute to vaccine hesitancy by turning it into a political issue. What if people read this lie and are misled into believing the Governor isn’t supporting vaccines anymore? That will not encourage them to get vaccinated. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 1, 2021

