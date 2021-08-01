https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/08/01/too-bad-to-check-did-dc-mayor-officiate-at-wedding-last-night-unmasked-n405937

So reports the Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe, and it comes just after Muriel Bowser’s own maskless birthday party the day before. At that time, Mayor Bowser’s mask mandate in DC had conveniently not come into force yet. If this took place last night, then Bowser and her party explicitly violated the mandate:

When encountered by the Washington Examiner, Mayor Bowser confirmed that she officiated the maskless, indoor wedding, but when asked why she was violating her own mask mandate, her security retinue quickly escorted her away. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj pic.twitter.com/xozhIupSin — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

Fewer than 24 hours after Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated her 49th birthday with a DJ and comedian Dave Chappelle, she officiated a wedding at The Line DC, a four-star hotel in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of the city. Despite the mayor’s order, the wedding reception featured hundreds of unmasked guests served by dozens of wait staff, including a conspicuously unmasked Bowser.

Of course, Bowser is vaccinated against COVID-19. However, so are 54% of Washington DC residents, and seventy percent or more of the city’s seniors. Deaths have been at zero, while cases have only ticked up slightly in the past few weeks. That’s why a mask mandate didn’t make much sense, except as a virtue signal on the part of Bowser.

Friday’s bash was bad enough, but Bowser could at least claim the mandate wasn’t yet in place. If Lowe’s report is accurate, Bowser didn’t comply with her own order when it did go into effect. If people wonder why confidence in institutions keeps eroding, it’s demonstrations of hypocrisy like this from Bowser, Gavin Newsom, and other leaders who impose mandates on their citizens and refuse to comply with the same rules themselves. It’s as clear a sign of hypocritical elitism as one can get.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

