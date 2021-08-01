https://noqreport.com/2021/08/01/treblinka-the-uprising-the-world-forgot/

In some ways, we’re more aware of the Holocaust than ever before. Memorials to it stand in cities around the world. Oskar Schindler and Anne Frank are familiar names to school children across the United States. There’s a cottage industry of novels, TV shows, and movies set in Auschwitz.

Why then does the anniversary of the Treblinka uprising, one of the war’s most extraordinary events, go virtually unnoticed almost every year?

Treblinka was a Nazi death camp in eastern Poland that operated for 13 months between July 1942 and August 1943, with one purpose: to murder Jews.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum estimates that 925,000 people died there. The Nazis who ran it kept a small slave labor force of about 1,000 prisoners. A resistance movement was eventually formed among these prisoners. The odds were against them from the start. No slave laborer survived for long, and they had to deal with constant losses of members and leaders. Most of them were civilians who’d never used a weapon. And even if they took control of the camp, what next? They were deep in the Polish countryside, far from shelter or anyone who’d help them.

But they persevered regardless.

Around midday on August 2, […]