Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at an Alabama GOP rally later this month in Alabama.

Trump made the announcement through his Save America PAC, saying he would speak at the Aug. 21 event in Cullman at 7 p.m. CDT.

The announcement noted, “This rally marks President Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s Administration.”

