https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6107a600bbafd42ff588cf64
Li Ran/Xinhua via Getty ImagesAs the U.S. brings its long war in Afghanistan to a close, the Chinese government this week hosted a Taliban delegation in the port city of Tianjin. Chinese diplomats ext…
South Korean officials said a decision on the annual August drills with the US has not yet been finalized, and joint exercises should not raise tensions, following a strong warning from Pyongyang….
The ex-president has built an arsenal of groups staffed with ex-officials and loyalists seemingly aimed at sustaining his political hopes for a comeback Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona, on 24 July. P…
Housing courts around the country are expected to get busy starting Monday after the federal eviction moratorium lifted over the weekend…
A prominent Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist has been arrested by the city’s anti-corruption watchdog over accusations that he broke the law by singing at a political rally three years ago…