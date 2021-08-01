https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-touts-his-record-says-media-would-have-field-day-if-he-let?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President DonaldTrump released a statement on Monday saying how the media would be attacking him if he let crime, COVID-19, and the border get out of control like it is now.

Trump sent out the statement through his Save America PAC. The statement reads as follows.

“If I were President right now, with COVID raging back, people being shot and killed in record numbers all over our cities, and the Border totally open with criminals and heavily infected COVID people pouring through our Southern Border and into our communities, the Fake News Media would be having an absolute field day. When I left office law enforcement was supported like never before, the Border was strong, safe, and secure (the best ever!), and I got a highly effective vaccine developed in less than 9 months (when it was supposed to take 5 years, or more!). Hopefully, people will NEVER FORGET!”

