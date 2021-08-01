https://justthenews.com/nation/us-womens-soccer-team-out-after-losing-canadians?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. women’s soccer team lost 1-0 on Monday to team Canada in an Olympics semifinal game – eliminating the squad from gold and silver medal competition.

Canada’s victory in the Tokyo Games marks the first time since 2001 its women’s team has defeat it U.S. rival.

Canada, in contention for the gold medal, will face the winner of the semifinal game between Sweden and Australia.

The U.S. remains in contention for the bronze medal, though has taken home gold during the past four Olympic competitions.

Earlier during the Tokyo Game, the U.S. team lost to Sweden, 3-0, bringing an end to its 44-game winning streak.

Back at home, the U.S. women’s team has made a name for itself in the capital, where members are frequently spotted speaking with leaders about the gender pay gap in their field. In March, team-member Megan Rapinoe was spotted at the White House for a conversation about equal pay.

