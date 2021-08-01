https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-mandates-will-backfire-people-will-resist-even-more/
About The Author
Related Posts
Tucker — What the hell did Biden say…
July 13, 2021
Newsom compares the ‘Un-Vaccinated to drunk drivers’..
July 27, 2021
Trump sues NYC and DeBlasio…
June 21, 2021
Leftist piece of garbage…
July 24, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy