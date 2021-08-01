https://www.theblaze.com/news/nyc-shooting-gang-new-orleans

Disturbing video shows the eye-opening moment that two men casually strolled down a sidewalk in the New York City borough of Queens and then unleashed a hailstorm of bullets. The mass shooting ended with at least 10 people wounded and the shooters escaped on mopeds.

NYPD officials released surveillance video of two masked and hooded gunmen firing their weapons on a group of people that were standing in front of a barbershop and laundromat in the Queen’s neighborhood of Corona. The shooting, which occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, wounded eight men and two women between the ages of 19 and 72. All were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said that seven of the victims were innocent bystanders, and three others were known members of the Trinitario, a Dominican street gang — believed to be the intended targets, according to Fox News. Police said 40 shell casings were recovered from the scene near 99th Street and 37th Avenue, and that investigators were discovering new casings more than seven hours after the shooting occurred.

The gangbangers had getaway drivers that picked them up on mopeds to escape the crime scene.

“This was a brazen, coordinated attack, for lack of a better word,” Essig said during a news conference. “This is unacceptable, and it has to stop.”

“There’s just one common theme, I want to get out there, that’s a recurring theme that keeps happening, and it has to stop throughout the city,” Essig continued. “That’s gang members; that’s guns, multiple guns on the scene, scooters being used, masks; and lastly, unintended targets getting hit. This is unacceptable on our streets in New York City, and it has to stop.”

“Trust me when I tell you, if you allow gangs to get footholds in this city, we have a real problem,” New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams said. “This is a crisis.”

There were no suspects in custody as of Sunday morning, according to police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects to contact @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS.

There were 18 people killed or wounded in seven separate shootings in New York City on Saturday, the New York Daily News reported.

Also this weekend, there was a mass shooting in New Orleans, which sent revelers on Bourbon Street fleeing for their lives. Shortly before 3 a.m., there was a shooting in the French Quarter that left five people injured.

Video shows the moment gunshots rang out and spurred panicked partiers to scurry from the shooting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

