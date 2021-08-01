http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zVwr_CSYaPE/

Ray Lucas and his girlfriend went to a nearby gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, recently and were gone for approximately 15 minutes.

However, when the two returned home they realized their house was on fire, Fox 2 Detroit reported July 23.

“The house was engulfed in smoke, I saw my mom and my niece were standing at the door and they were frantic,” Lucas recalled.

They were frantic because Lucas knew his twin 18-month-old daughters, Milan and Malaysia, were trapped inside and asleep in the basement.

“I just knew I had to get my babies out,” he said. “That’s what went through my mind.”

Lucas did not think twice before running into the home. “You really couldn’t see your hand in front of your face – I really only found my babies due to my memory, just knowing where they were and knowing how to get to them – just from having that same route,” he explained.

Both babies were rescued and Malaysia suffered severe burns but was released from the hospital to be with her mom, Shi’Ann, dad Lucas, and twin sister Milan, who suffered smoke inhalation and burns.

Lucas also suffered terrible injuries.

“I was temporarily blind for three days and they said it was a miracle I could see,” he noted. “I’ve got burns on my arms, but for the most part, everyone is still here.”

Lucas is unable to work for the time being due to his injuries. Besides the family losing their home, many of their belongings are gone and the medical bills have continued to grow.

However, a GoFundMe account created to help the family recover has so far raised $441,919 of its $40,000 goal.

People online praised Lucas for his heroic and selfless actions.

“He can wear those scars with pride. The mark of a hero who showed sacrificial love for his family,” one person wrote.

“That is a man that loves his children. A thoroughly decent man. Respect, love, and support to you and your family,” another commented.

