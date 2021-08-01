https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wanda-sykes-has-steve-bannon-syndrome/
Dear @iamwandasykes, Steve has asked me to let you know that he is not on your plane, and has not flown commercial in 5 years.
He says he’s gotten stink eye from real witches, not pretend ones.
And from me: stop psychotically eyeing up strangers because they’re white. https://t.co/pDraoeVYm5
— Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 31, 2021
Raheem clarified the situation for Wanda.
I gave him the stink eye at baggage claim. And my stink eye is on another level.
— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) July 31, 2021
And of course he hasn’t flown commercial in 5 years, not after making millions ripping off the country for 4.
— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) August 1, 2021
