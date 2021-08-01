https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/08/01/what-is-cdc-trying-to-hide-sen-ron-johnson-wants-answers-from-the-cdc-and-nih-over-public-guidance-and-research/

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) is asking why two national health agencies have failed to provide answers and documentation relating to public guidance and research in response to the coronavirus.

Why hasn’t CDC followed the law and released documents related to its communications with teacher unions before it issued guidelines on reopening schools? Why isn’t CDC being transparent? What is CDC trying to hide? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 1, 2021

The daily lives of many Americans are affected by such details.

Why hasn’t NIH replied to my repeated requests for information on NIH’s expenditures exploring early treatment options for COVID? Over the phone, Director Collins told me NIH has spent hundreds of millions researching repurposed drugs. Why won’t he provide the detail? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 1, 2021

Big government has NOT been honest and transparent with America. If you think it has, why hasn’t @NIH complied with the law and released Fauci’s unredacted emails regarding his gain of function funding? The American people have the right to know how their tax dollars are spent. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 30, 2021

Being overly transparent is one allegation that will not stick to the Biden administration’s government of the bureaucracy, by the bureaucracy, and for the bureaucracy.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

