Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) is asking why two national health agencies have failed to provide answers and documentation relating to public guidance and research in response to the coronavirus.

The daily lives of many Americans are affected by such details.

Being overly transparent is one allegation that will not stick to the Biden administration’s government of the bureaucracy, by the bureaucracy, and for the bureaucracy.

