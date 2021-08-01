https://thelibertyloft.com/where-was-this-outrage-in-2020/

Charlotte, NC — Across almost every mainstream media and social media platform, the radical left has gone on the attack against Gov’s Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott. This comes as the most recent COVID numbers have shown that Texas and Florida account for approximately 50% of COVID cases in the United States.

The two states represent approximately 15% of the US population, which has led to outrage from many on the left. But the real question becomes where was this outrage in 2020?

Where was the outrage when Gov. Andrew Cuomo sentenced thousands of people to die in New York long-term care facilities? Or when he prioritized drug dealers over at-risk citizens for COVID vaccines? You certainly did not hear about those matters in the mainstream media.

Where was this outrage among the woke radicals when Gov. Gavin Newsom and Speaker Nancy Pelosi were running around without face masks? No one was interested in that, because they are both radical.

Or what about when both New York and California were responsible for the overwhelming majority of COVID cases in 2020? Nothing about that either because it did not fit the narrative.

Instead, in 2020, the focus was on how former President Donald Trump was responsible for COVID. He was responsible for the cases and the spread of the virus all across the nation. That’s the messaging that the mainstream media and the woke radicals shared at least.

Now, COVID is spreading again, but they do not have a President Donald Trump to blame. So they have to go after the two biggest threats to the radical left agenda. Right now, that is DeSantis and Abbott.

The radical left only has two game plans when it comes to COVID. The first is the outrage against anyone on the right. The second is absolute doom and gloom. It’s like we are hearing a repeat of 2020 in this latest rise in cases.

In addition to going after Abbot and DeSantis, Dr. Anthony Fauci took on the doom and gloom message on Sunday. He said that there would be more pain and suffering as COVID cases rise. It was the perfect set up to help media outlets continue to attack DeSantis and Abbott. It’s the perfect set up for mainstream media and social media outlets to continue to push a message of class warfare between Americans.

That’s exactly what President Joe Biden did with his actions of saying “if you are not vaccinated you are not as smart as I thought you were. CNN jumped on the bandwagon, saying that vaccinated Americans are not happy with unvaccinated Americans.

For the radical left, there is nothing about this that is unifying or American. Their outrage toward anyone that is against the Marxist agenda. How dare anyone stand for freedom?

Once again, the radical left is outraged but only over a political agenda. It has nothing to do with COVID or any concern for America’s health. It’s all about power, control, and a mission to force Americans into submission to the radical agenda.

