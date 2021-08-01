https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/01/would-he-like-a-medal-matt-damon-reveals-his-daughter-recently-convinced-him-to-give-up-calling-people-fgs/

In Hollywood news, actor Matt Damon told The Sunday Times that his daughter recently convinced him to stop using the homophobic slur, “f*g.” Literally:

Apparently, she had to write him a “treatise” to convince him that word was wrong:

And this only happened “recently”:

It’s a garbage industry filled with garbage people:

“Would he like a medal?”:

And why would he share this anyway? Maybe he’s trying to get ahead of a story. . .

He’s bragging about it, too:

