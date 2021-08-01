https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/01/would-he-like-a-medal-matt-damon-reveals-his-daughter-recently-convinced-him-to-give-up-calling-people-fgs/

In Hollywood news, actor Matt Damon told The Sunday Times that his daughter recently convinced him to stop using the homophobic slur, “f*g.” Literally:

Matt Damon reveals his daughter recently inspired him to stop using the ‘f-slur’https://t.co/1jePjuotJv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 1, 2021

Apparently, she had to write him a “treatise” to convince him that word was wrong:

Matt Damon Says He Stopped Using “F-Slur” After Daughter Wrote “Treatise on How That Word Is Dangerous” https://t.co/SD0l5hSDWZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 1, 2021

And this only happened “recently”:

It’s a garbage industry filled with garbage people:

“Would he like a medal?”:

He stopped calling us fags “months ago”? Would he like a medal? https://t.co/Jumaegnuds — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 1, 2021

And why would he share this anyway? Maybe he’s trying to get ahead of a story. . .

why would matt damon freely share that lol — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 1, 2021

He’s bragging about it, too:

The best part about the matt Damon thing is on his own he oh I should say something tantamount to “I use VERY homophobic slurs in front of my 10-14 yo daughters & then after they do the skilled emotional labor of telling me why should stop I turn it into a cocktail party story!” — Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) August 1, 2021

