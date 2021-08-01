https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/01/would-he-like-a-medal-matt-damon-reveals-his-daughter-recently-convinced-him-to-give-up-calling-people-fgs/
In Hollywood news, actor Matt Damon told The Sunday Times that his daughter recently convinced him to stop using the homophobic slur, “f*g.” Literally:
Matt Damon reveals his daughter recently inspired him to stop using the ‘f-slur’https://t.co/1jePjuotJv
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 1, 2021
Apparently, she had to write him a “treatise” to convince him that word was wrong:
Matt Damon Says He Stopped Using “F-Slur” After Daughter Wrote “Treatise on How That Word Is Dangerous” https://t.co/SD0l5hSDWZ
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 1, 2021
And this only happened “recently”:
Recently?????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/XJjG3y8dnF
— Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) August 1, 2021
It’s a garbage industry filled with garbage people:
“Would he like a medal?”:
He stopped calling us fags “months ago”? Would he like a medal? https://t.co/Jumaegnuds
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 1, 2021
And why would he share this anyway? Maybe he’s trying to get ahead of a story. . .
why would matt damon freely share that lol
— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 1, 2021
He’s bragging about it, too:
The best part about the matt Damon thing is on his own he oh I should say something tantamount to “I use VERY homophobic slurs in front of my 10-14 yo daughters & then after they do the skilled emotional labor of telling me why should stop I turn it into a cocktail party story!”
— Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) August 1, 2021
***