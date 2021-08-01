https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/youtube-fascists-suspends-popular-conservative-australian-sky-news-channel-platform/

YouTube fascists suspended popular Australian conservative channel SKY News this week.

The conservative channel was reportedly suspended for allegedly breaching the COVID misinformation policy.

SKY News is also famous for reporting on Joe Biden’s obvious dementia — something the fake news media in the US still hides from the American public.

Rebel News reported:

YouTube has reportedly banned Sky News in Australia from posting to their 1.85M followers for allegedly breaching the platforms Covid misinformation policy.

Sky News Australia, which usually publishes dozens of videos a day, hasn’t posted a video for more than two days to the platform. The news channel continues to post as usual to their Facebook page.

The suspension follows the Daily Telegraph cancelling Sky News presenter Alan Jones’ column.

Alan Jones has been an outspoken critic of the government’s Covid mandates since the pandemic began.