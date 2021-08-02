https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/74-covid-19-cases-cape-cod-cluster-outbreak-fully-vaccinated/

This must be the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” Joe Biden and the fake news media keep talking about.

Massachusetts – 74% of Covid-19 cases in the “Cape Cod cluster outbreak” in July were fully vaccinated people, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, the cluster outbreak involved all three of the major Covid vaccines available: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

4 people were hospitalized, two of them had underlying conditions and no one died.

“In July 2021, following multiple large public events in a Barnstable County, Massachusetts, town, 469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had traveled to the town during July 3–17; 346 (74%) occurred in fully vaccinated persons,” the CDC report said. “Testing identified the Delta variant in 90% of specimens from 133 patients. Cycle threshold values were similar among specimens from patients who were fully vaccinated and those who were not.”

The Boston Globe reported:

A closer look at the recent cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to July celebrations on Cape Cod is shedding light on the risks the Delta variant poses to fully vaccinated people. Provincetown’s town manager has said there are almost 900 cases associated with the cluster. A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday zeroed in on the 469 Massachusetts residents involved with the outbreak and made recommendations on how jurisdictions can curb the effects of highly transmissible variants. Almost all of the positive cases were caused by the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), the report showed. The Delta variant is one of the most troubling coronavirus variants to date, known for being highly transmissible and causing more severe illness than other strains. It’s currently the most common variant in the United States, responsible for more than 82 percent of cases nationwide. Public health officials have advised that vaccines are effective against the variant and prevent death.

