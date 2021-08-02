https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/a-flag-worth-defending/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
The Swedish Armed Forces: A flag worth defending. We defend human rights, everyone’s equal value and our right to live as we choose. pic.twitter.com/fLjhplrsaG
— Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) July 31, 2021
It’s not just America. The whole western world is under attack.
Hello world outside of Sweden! This is an add from the swedish defence force saying ”A flag worth defending”. Guess which one is a satire. 😐 pic.twitter.com/IFztNa7nzM
— Josef Fransson (@FranssonJosef) August 1, 2021