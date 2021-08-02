https://www.dailywire.com/news/activists-serve-eviction-notice-at-nancy-pelosis-home-after-she-failed-to-extend-eviction-moratorium

Activists gathered at Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home over the weekend to serve an “eviction notice” to the 81-year-old politician after she failed to get an extension passed in Congress last week for the CDC’s eviction moratorium.

The Biden administration extended the eviction moratorium by a month and it the Supreme Court allowed it to stay in place until July 31, which was its extended expiration date.

“The House adjourned Friday for summer recess without passing legislation to extend a nationwide ban on evictions that is set to expire Saturday, prompting outrage from the progressive Squad and an overnight protest at the Capitol,” Fox News reported. “About 40 activists headed to Pelosi’s home on Saturday to tape an ‘eviction notice’ on her door to remind the speaker that millions of Americans will be facing eviction starting this weekend while she sleeps comfortably in her posh home.”

Christin Evans, one of the activists outside of Pelosi’s home, told Fox News that one of the reasons that they showed up to her home was to show “how out of touch she is with the people that are facing a situation [of eviction].”

“We wanted to essentially send her a message that we want her to reconvene Congress to take a vote [to extend] the eviction moratorium,” Evans added.

WATCH:

In solidarity with all people behind on rent and @CoriBush, we’re out at @SpeakerPelosi ‘s mansion delivering an “eviction” notice. Our Congresswoman needs to convene Congress to extend the eviction moratorium. pic.twitter.com/4Hrpb0OMnZ — Jackie Fielder (@JackieFielder_) July 31, 2021

The Biden administration asked Congress late last week to extend the eviction moratorium and Democrat House leadership responded on Sunday by asking Biden to extend it.

Pelosi and other House Democrats said in a statement:

On Thursday, the President asked Congress to pass an extension of the eviction moratorium. Sadly, it is clear that the Senate is not able to do so, and any legislation in the House, therefore, will not be sufficient to extend the moratorium. Action is needed, and it must come from the Administration. That is why House leadership is calling on the Administration to immediately extend the moratorium. As the CDC doubles down on mask-wearing and vaccination efforts, science and reason demand that they must also extend the moratorium in light of the delta variant. Doing so is a moral imperative to keep people from being put out on the street which also contributes to the public health emergency. The virus is still a threat. The moratorium must be extended, and the funds Congress allocated to assist renters and landlords must be spent. An extension of the moratorium is based on public health and the delta variant. It will also give more time to allow the money that Congress allocated to finally flow. We call upon the Treasury Department to indicate how the funds that it has already transferred to states and communities can be more effectively distributed to renters and landlords.

The statement comes after Pelosi had tried to blame the Republican Party and the CDC for her inability to get the eviction moratorium extended.

