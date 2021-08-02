http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/sUXUsR6pw3E/air-force-developing-remote-controlled-24669949

The US Air Force says it’s developing microdrones that can flap their wings and change wingbeat mid-flight.

The organisation’s elite research lab is working with designers from Airion Health LLC to prototype a remote-controlled mini air vehicle that can imitate either insect or bird flight, for surveillance purposes.

The microdrone will have the ability to change velocity without the support of a high-powered computer, according to a service release that states the team are using a 2014 patent for their project.

“Controllable forces would be generated by the wings based on position and velocity profiles, resulting in time-varying wing upstrokes and downstrokes, which, at times, may be asymmetrical,” the release states.







(Image: Getty Images)



The microdrone could be used for surveillance in the field or over military bases; or to stake out targets before personnel or other aircraft get to the battlefield, military.com reported.

The release also states that Arion and the Air Force Research Lab will develop a workable “micro air vehicle,” or MAV, by early next year.

In January this year the service signed a non-exclusive patent license agreement, or PLA, with Airion for the licensing of the government-owned invention.







(Image: Getty Images)



Joshua Laravie, the Technology Transfer Specialist and Domestic Alliance Program Manager for AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate said that the finished drone will take longer than the early 2022 date.

“This milestone is meant to illustrate and prove that Airion is making progress toward meeting the revenue goals required later in the license,” he said.

The finished product will offer six degrees of flight, meaning it can change position forward or backward, up or down, and left or right.

Key spec details like size and weight of the MAV were not disclosed in the release but it’s not the first time the Air Force has invested in small drones.

In February details were released about a throw-able drone, called “Throwbot,” that security forces can use to “see around corners while clearing a building,” which could be helpful in an active-shooter situation, according to a release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

