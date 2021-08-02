https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/albany-county-district-attorney-requesting-ny-ag-materials-cuomo?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Albany County District Attorney will formally request materials from state Attorney General Letitia James’ office on the sexual harassment investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The district attorney’s office tweeted its comment on the report on Aug. 3, after it was released.

The AG’s office released the 165-page report on Tuesday, concluding that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple current and former female employees of his office, in violation of state and federal law.

The report also found that Cuomo and his staff retaliated against a former employee who brought forward harassment claims.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, and repeatedly has stated that he will not resign.

Comment from Albany County District Attorney David Soares Regarding NYS Attorney General Final Report on Governor Cuomo ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aSVBNzhebf — Albany County District Attorney’s Office (@AlbanyCountyDA) August 3, 2021

