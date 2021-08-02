https://www.dailywire.com/news/american-medical-association-blasted-after-calling-for-removing-sex-from-birth-certificates

The American Medical Association (AMA) faced intense backlash late last week and over the weekend after calling for sex to be removed as a legal definition on the public part of birth certificates.

The backlash came in response to a tweet from WebMD that highlighted the call from the AMA.

WebMD’s report claimed:

Requiring it can lead to discrimination and unnecessary burden on individuals whose current gender identity does not align with their designation at birth, namely when they register for school or sports, adopt, get married, or request personal records. A person’s sex designation at birth would still be submitted to the U.S. Standard Certificate of Live Birth for medical, public health, and statistical use only, report authors note.

Some of the most notable responses to the far-left call from the AMA included:

Jonathan Kay, editor at Quillette: “Thanks for making it more difficult to argue down vaccine skeptics. Every time I say ‘trust medical science,’ they can just point to this clown show.”

Thanks for making it more difficult to argue down vaccine skeptics. Every time I say “trust medical science,” they can just point to this clown show https://t.co/sgAB8mLyJZ — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) August 1, 2021

Christina Sommers, author: “Another once-trusted institution has lost its mind.”

Another once-trusted institution has lost its mind. https://t.co/p3wMqosnjq — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) August 1, 2021

Rita Panahi, political commentator: “Nothing will undermine public trust in health advice more than activist medics.”

Nothing will undermine public trust in health advice more than activist medics. https://t.co/HVwGdZEmYI — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 31, 2021

Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.: “This is literally the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. Stop the madness!”

This is literally the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. Stop the madness! https://t.co/tgTpwicKCy — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 31, 2021

Julie Gunlock, political commentator: “It’s important to know that medical associations shifted to activist organizations years ago. This is very dangerous.”

It’s important to know that medical associations shifted to activist organizations years ago. This is very dangerous. https://t.co/hgVjgXD62Y — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) July 31, 2021

Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA officer: “Good news for men under 25: Call your auto insurance company and demand a lower premium because you’re no longer male.”

Good news for men under 25: Call your auto insurance company and demand a lower premium because you’re no longer male. https://t.co/8ggPM3QIoA — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) July 31, 2021

Tim Pool, podcaster: “Certain medications affect men and women differently.”

Certain medications affect men and women differently https://t.co/s7TyaN3nRe — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 31, 2021

Seth Dillon, CEO of The Babylon Bee: “The lunatics are running the asylum.”

The lunatics are running the asylum. https://t.co/7MdOaNMIbT — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 31, 2021

Allie Beth Stuckey, political commentator: “Literal nonsense. Gender identity is a made-up concept with no scientific or medical substance.”

“Assigning sex using binary variables in the public portion of the birth certificate fails to recognize the medical spectrum of gender identity.” Literal nonsense. Gender identity is a made-up concept with no scientific or medical substance. https://t.co/NyjlEqeOZ0 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 31, 2021

Vivek Ramaswamy, author: “This sounds crazy to me. There’s a difference between stopping transgender discrimination and wantonly promoting transgenderism. Now we’re doing the latter under the guise of the former.”

This sounds crazy to me. There’s a difference between stopping transgender discrimination and wantonly promoting transgenderism. Now we’re doing the latter under the guise of the former. https://t.co/TaP82DmgQM — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 1, 2021

Kurt Schlichter, author and columnist: “Remember this when they tell you to trust experts.”

Remember this when they tell you to trust experts https://t.co/vn5LzXQEqH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 31, 2021

Nate Fischer, investor: “We are still in the early stages of a total collapse in trust in our credentialing institutions. It remains to be seen whether this results in epistemological chaos or a broad renaissance. I suspect we will see both.”

We are still in the early stages of a total collapse in trust in our credentialing institutions. It remains to be seen whether this results in epistemological chaos or a broad renaissance. I suspect we will see both. https://t.co/yfetPbFo4b — Nate Fischer (@NateAFischer) July 31, 2021

Omri Ceren, national security adviser for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): “The near-total politicization of science on behalf of fringe progressive fantasticism happened really fast, all things considered.”

The near-total politicization of science on behalf of fringe progressive fantasticism happened really fast, all things considered. https://t.co/7iqexM28bw — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 31, 2021

Geoffrey Miller, psychology professor: “How to say ‘We prioritize woke ideology over science and health’ without saying ‘We prioritize woke ideology over science and health.’”

How to say ‘We prioritize woke ideology over science and health’ without saying ‘We prioritize woke ideology over science and health’ https://t.co/jJNMFrATET — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 31, 2021

Sohrab Ahmari, editor at The New York Post: “This isn’t enough. The AMA should create an entire research division devoted to debunking the socially constructed myth of chromosomes. Call it the Lysenko Department.”

This isn’t enough. The AMA should create an entire research division devoted to debunking the socially constructed myth of chromosomes. Call it the Lysenko Department. https://t.co/GfbRn6auES — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) July 31, 2021

Rachel Moran, feminist: “To benefit who? And in the service of what? Who gains if biological reality is erased from birth certificates, & who loses? And what is gained & lost? This is the most serious assault on women’s dignity & autonomy I have ever seen in my life.”

To benefit who? And in the service of what? Who gains if biological reality is erased from birth certificates, & who loses? And what is gained & lost? This is the most serious assault on women’s dignity & autonomy I have ever seen in my life. @AmerMedicalAssn https://t.co/F5lRn3zQfM — Rachel Moran (@RachelRMoran) July 31, 2021

T.J. Moe, former University of Missouri football player: “The reason we have to continue to deal with the woke scold losers at every turn is because when they say things like this, we don’t absolutely laugh them into oblivion like they deserve. These people are insane and should be treated as such.”

The reason we have to continue to deal with the woke scold losers at every turn is because when they say things like this, we don’t absolutely laugh them into oblivion like they deserve. These people are insane and should be treated as such. https://t.co/yu0NtdGWb5 — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) July 31, 2021

