As idiots in government go, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is at the very top of the list. It’s unfathomable that this guy is still in office and not in jail for the tens of thousands that he has killed. Now, he’s trying to kill even more Americans.

“Private businesses, I am asking them and suggesting to them, go to vaccine-only admission,” he said. “Go to vaccine-only admission.”

No. That’s discrimination. It’s unnecessary. It’s immoral and ignorant. It’s everything that radicals like Andrew Cuomo embrace. Will New York businesses engage in the draconian lunacy he desires?

