https://thelibertydaily.com/andrew-napolitano-fired-from-fox-news-following-lawsuit-trend-of-sexual-misconduct-with-men/

This morning, The DC Patriot broke a story about a lawsuit claiming Fox News personality Andrew Napolitano made sexually suggestive comments towards a male producer. Now, Napolitano has been fired.

According to the report:

Another massive lawsuit has been filed against Fox News Network, LLC. by an employee who claims that he was sexually harassed by some of the big names at Fox News. John Fawcett, 27, who’s a production assistant at the network claims that he was harassed by Judge Andrew Napolitano, and makes other claims against former Trump adviser Larry Kudrow.

Now, Napolitano has been fired. According to The Daily Mail:

An associate producer has filed a lawsuit against Fox News Network, saying he was discriminated against because of his gender and subjected to unwelcome attention from on-air personality Andrew Napolitano, who was dramatically fired from the network on Monday evening. John Fawcett, who works on the Kudlow show hosted by Larry Kudlow on Fox Business Network, claims in his lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan that ‘sexual harassment, sex discrimination, and racial discrimination are still tolerated at Fox.’ He said executives ‘will bend over backwards to protect such behavior so long as it is perpetrated by senior management or prominent on-air personalities.’ In a statement, Fox News Media said it had investigated and addressed Fawcett’s claim against the personality, and that his additional claims were ‘baseless and nothing more than a desperate attempt at a payday.’ Fawcett, 27, who was hired in March 2019, said he was in an elevator with Fox personality Andrew Napolitano later that year when Napolitano stroked his arm and made suggestive comments. He said he told his then-boss, Lou Dobbs, who told a company executive but the executive was dismissive.

While Fox News acted swiftly against Napolitano, they claim the other allegations made by Fawcett are untrue. This isn’t the first time a male has accused Napolitano of unwanted sexual advances. Last year, a lawsuit was filed by a a New Jersey waiter claiming Napolitano forced him into “bizarre sexual acts.”

James Kruzelnick says in a suit filed Monday in New Jersey Superior Court that he met Napolitano while working as a waiter at the Mohawk House restaurant in Sparta. The prominent analyst relentlessly pursued Kruzelnick and groped him in the men’s bathroom, the suit states.

Kruzelnick claims he wanted to keep the friendship with the Fox News celeb 20 years his senior strictly platonic. But he was also “flattered by the fact that Napolitano, a famous television personality, was interested in spending time with him,” the suit reads.

On Sept. 6, 2015, Kruzelnick visited Napolitano’s home and the Fox News host allegedly revealed his fetish.

This story is developing and will be updated if more information comes to light.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

