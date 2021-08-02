https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/02/benjamin-wittes-institutes-his-own-vaccine-mandate-reserves-the-right-to-demand-proof-of-vaccination-before-interaction/

Blue-check Benjamin Wittes is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, be we know him better as the “BOOM” guy who kept posting videos of his little toy cannon going off whenever there was a development in the Russian collusion probe. It’s a good thing we have Twitter through which to read his hot takes because he’s refusing to interact with anyone who won’t provide proof of vaccination. We’ve been vaccinated, but pulling out the little card is too much effort to interact with him, frankly.

BOOM.

