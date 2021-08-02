https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/02/benjamin-wittes-institutes-his-own-vaccine-mandate-reserves-the-right-to-demand-proof-of-vaccination-before-interaction/

Blue-check Benjamin Wittes is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, be we know him better as the “BOOM” guy who kept posting videos of his little toy cannon going off whenever there was a development in the Russian collusion probe. It’s a good thing we have Twitter through which to read his hot takes because he’s refusing to interact with anyone who won’t provide proof of vaccination. We’ve been vaccinated, but pulling out the little card is too much effort to interact with him, frankly.

I am with this tweet instituting my own vaccine mandate. I am not interacting with people any more whom I do not know to be vaccinated, and I reserve the right to demand proof of vaccination from anyone on pain of refusal to further engage. Children excepted of course. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) August 2, 2021

✍️🏻✍️🏻✍️🏻 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 2, 2021

Oh THE PAIN — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) August 2, 2021

Suddenly, Ben finds many “friends” become anti-vax. — jefffos (@jefffos) August 2, 2021

You’ll still interact with bartenders, waiters, cashiers, anyone you consider a servant. — Michael Binns (@MTBinns) August 2, 2021

i’m vaxxed but i think we’re all fine with pretending like you never existed. — おと (@scowlingcow) August 2, 2021

I honestly can’t tell if this is a joke or not. — Lauren Joffe (@thespinzone) August 2, 2021

Wow you sure did it. I want to interact with you so badly so I just got all three vaccines at once. — Matt, Former Child (@Mesut_and_Tie) August 2, 2021

Wait I’m on a cloud, I think one of those might have been heroin. — Matt, Former Child (@Mesut_and_Tie) August 2, 2021

Our nation’s growing ideological self-segregation is proceeding nicely — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) August 2, 2021

I’m vaccinated and I refuse to interact with anyone who refuses to interact with non-vaccinated people. — Handwaving Freakoutery (@Freakoutery) August 2, 2021

If you really want to get people to get vaccinated, consider threatening the pain of insisting on engagement with you. — Elwood (@elwood) August 2, 2021

Is it possible to get unvaccinated? Asking for a friend. — Mike Findlay (@MikFin) August 2, 2021

No loss for them. Clearly. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) August 2, 2021

Thank you for your stunning bravery. We need more people like you. 🤡 — Seth Moldenhauer | Always Pursue (@SethMoldenhauer) August 2, 2021

Weren’t you that “boom goes the cannon guy” during the fake collusion era? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3A2abBPOD1 — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) August 2, 2021

Enjoy your miserable life alone. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) August 2, 2021

The idea that interacting with you is a privilege that others would jump through a hoop for is astounding to me. If the world were divided between the vaxxed and the unvaxxed, I would have the vaccine siphoned out of my blood so I could hang out with the cool kids. — K (@kauthor4) August 2, 2021

The competition was fierce, but I think you managed to pull off the douchiest tweet of all time. — Bryan Prewitt (@BryanPrewitt1) August 2, 2021

You’re doing great. — E.M. Davis (@daviscreates) August 2, 2021

No one gives a fuck, dude. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) August 2, 2021

BOOM.

