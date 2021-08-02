https://thelibertyloft.com/biden-and-democrats-at-work-to-reshape-americas-judicial-landscape/

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and the Democrats are approving justices to open positions at a rate never seen in Washington. The AP reports that Biden and Schumer are approving justices faster than any of Biden’s predecessors, including Trump.

According to the report, 8 justices have been confirmed so far by the Democrats, doubling the amount that Republicans had confirmed up to this point. There are an additional 30 nominations pending for over 100 open vacancies to federal benches.

The AP cites that previous Democrat Presidents had Supreme Court nominations to fill, which kept them from filling other vacancies across the federal judiciary. That is not the case so far from Biden, much to the dismay of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. They want Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down soon to allow Biden to appoint a liberal nominee.

The move comes as the Democrats try to undo the success of Donald Trump and the Republicans who appointed more than 230 judges in his 4 years. Democrats started laying out the game plan for their action long before Biden took office.

Democrats are committed to trying to reshape the judiciary, all the way to the Supreme Court. Biden has established a commission to look at changes to the Supreme Court, which could include court packing. Many Democrats have said they support adding additional justices to the Supreme Court to eliminate any conservative majority that is believed to be held.

That conservative majority may be a mere dream, however. So far, the Supreme Court has done little to move the court back to the right. With several high profile cases in the coming months, that could change.

