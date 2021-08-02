https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-harris-approval-ratings-plunge-across-multiple-polls

It’s official: America doesn’t much like Vice President Kamala Harris. And they aren’t that hot on President Joe Biden, either.

According to running graph by YouGovAmerica, Harris’ unpopularity hit 49%, while her popularity hovers at 45%.

Her numbers top those of Vice President Mike Pence. A Gallup poll from July 2017 showed that Pence’s unfavorability was 41.9%, while his favorability stood at 42.1, according to The Telegraph.

And according to an Economist/YouGov poll, Harris is particularly unpopular with younger voters. Just 36% of those surveyed 18-29 view her “favorably.”

Harris’ poor numbers match those of her boss, President Joe Biden. A recent Rasmussen Reports poll showed at least 52% of likely voters disapprove of Biden’s work in the White House. What’s more, 42% said they “strongly disapprove” of the Biden presidency, while just 26% said they “strongly approve” of his presidency.

Many of the polls on the Biden-Harris team have been drifting downward about rising inflation and a new outbreak of a COVID-19 variant, just weeks after Biden declared the pandemic all but over. In a Morning Consult-Politico poll released last week, 47% of registered voters said they had an unfavorable view of Harris, while 45% had an unfavorable view of Biden.

“A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll recently found that just 45 percent of Americans are optimistic about the direction of the country,” The Federalist reported. “The drop is nearly 20 percent lower than the 64 percent optimism polled in May shortly after Biden completed 100 days in office. The same poll indicated that 55 percent of respondents are pessimistic about the direction of the country, which is up 19 points from the 36 percent who reported the same thing in May.”

And a poll by ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday morning showed pessimism soaring among Americans. But those findings didn’t appear for long on the liberal network, which devoted only 90 seconds of air time over two days to its own poll.

“Our new ABC News/Ipsos poll out this morning, it shows a significant drop in optimism about the direction of our country over the next year,” co-host Whit Johnson announced on Sunday’s Good Morning America. He added this staggering finding: “Take a look here, only 45% of those polled are optimistic, that’s down 19 points from May, when it was 64%.”

While Biden is unpopular at home, Harris, who was charged by Biden to handle the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, is also unpopular abroad, according to a BigLeaguePolitics report last month.

“Protesters in Guatemala made sure to send Kamala Harris a message as her motorcade drove to a scheduled meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. Harris’ motorcade passed by a group of protesters holding multiple signs on Monday. The messages included: ‘Kamala, Mind Your Own Business,’ ‘Kamala, Go Home,’ and ‘Kamala, Trump Won,’” the site wrote.

Another sign read “Kamala Stop Funding Criminals #FueraDeGuatemala,” while yet another featured an edited picture of a pregnant Harris and read “Guatemala is Pro-Life #MomalaHelpMe.” The vice president is in Guatemala and Mexico for two days of meetings and talks with officials about the overwhelming level of migration from Central America. It is Harris’ first trip overseas as vice president. President Joe Biden has tasked her with overseeing the US border crisis and determining ways to stem the tide of migrants.

