U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles on Tuesday won a bronze medal in the women’s balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics, overcoming mental health challenges that have essentially sidelined her at the games.

China’s Guan Chenchen won gold in the event.

The 24-year-old Biles withdrew last week from the women’s team final and didn’t compete in any events until the one Tuesday.

The events included the all-around individual competition, the vault, the uneven bars and floor, according to CNN.

