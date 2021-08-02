https://www.oann.com/bill-gates-melinda-french-officially-divorced-business-insider/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bill-gates-melinda-french-officially-divorced-business-insider



August 2, 2021

(Reuters) – The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, was finalized on Monday, Business Insider reported, citing court documents.

The couple filed for divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage, but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

The Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

The Gateses have backed widely praised programs in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines. The foundation last year committed some $1.75 billion to COVID-19 relief.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

