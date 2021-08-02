https://www.oann.com/blinken-calls-on-u-s-senate-to-approve-state-dept-nominees-before-august-recess/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=blinken-calls-on-u-s-senate-to-approve-state-dept-nominees-before-august-recess



The U.S. Capitol Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz The U.S. Capitol Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

August 2, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has more than 65 nominees awaiting confirmation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday at a regular news briefing, calling on the U.S. Senate to confirm them before August recess.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Doyinsola Oladipo, Daphne Psaledakis, and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Chris Reese)

