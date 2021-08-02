https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/02/blue-checked-prog-pastor-wins-hearts-and-minds-with-his-pronouncement-that-anti-vaccine-christians-are-anti-christ/

Progressives’ efforts to persuade the vaccine-hesitant to get the COVID19 vaccine haven’t been terribly successful thus far. Maybe they just need a better messenger.

Like progressive Unitarian Pastor John Pavlovitz, for example. Who wouldn’t be persuaded by this?

First of all, plenty of conservatives have gotten vaccinated. And plenty of liberals haven’t. So his generalizing is unhelpful right off the bat. Throw in the whole “anti-Christ” thing on top of that and, well, let’s just say Pavlovitz isn’t doing anyone any favors.

Great work, John.

That’s not a compliment, John.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...