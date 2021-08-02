https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/02/blue-checked-prog-pastor-wins-hearts-and-minds-with-his-pronouncement-that-anti-vaccine-christians-are-anti-christ/

Progressives’ efforts to persuade the vaccine-hesitant to get the COVID19 vaccine haven’t been terribly successful thus far. Maybe they just need a better messenger.

Like progressive Unitarian Pastor John Pavlovitz, for example. Who wouldn’t be persuaded by this?

Being anti-vaccine is being against healing. Jesus was a healer. Anti-vaccine Christians are anti-Christ.https://t.co/C2R3vZyTl2 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 30, 2021

First of all, plenty of conservatives have gotten vaccinated. And plenty of liberals haven’t. So his generalizing is unhelpful right off the bat. Throw in the whole “anti-Christ” thing on top of that and, well, let’s just say Pavlovitz isn’t doing anyone any favors.

I’m not too religious but this rustles my jimmies. https://t.co/PXt3Mny3e3 — Lightspeed_Outlaw🇺🇸 (@breakonthru234) July 30, 2021

calling them anti-Christ that should bring them around https://t.co/UegUJpOY0n — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 30, 2021

So you’re condemning Christians by projecting your perceived self-righteousness onto Christ. Thereby giving you the moral high ground from which you glare down past the plank in your eye. 😂😂😂😂😂💀 https://t.co/8dCcmOohVA — Tahan Dragonsbane Freebooter (@TDragonsbane) July 31, 2021

Great work, John.

All dogs are mammals. Cats are mammals. Therefore, all dogs are cats. — Marvin (@ojururu) July 30, 2021

How dumb do you have to be to tweet this? https://t.co/9XtyH1BcEZ — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) July 30, 2021

Biggest leap of the week. Even with the Olympics going on — My Brother The Doctor (@NJoelB1989) July 30, 2021

That’s not a compliment, John.

