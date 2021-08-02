http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/AWFxl-DPQXE/reese-witherspoons-hello-sunshine-to-be-sold-to-media-company-backed-by-blackstone-11627914600

Reese Witherspoon said the Hello Sunshine deal is an endorsement of her bet that Hollywood needs more stories told by and for women.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...