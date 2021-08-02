https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-lindsey-graham-tests-positive-for-covid-suffering-from-mild-symptoms/

Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed Monday afternoon he has tested positive for COVID-19; saying his “mild symptoms” would likely be “far worse” were he not vaccinated against the disease.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” posted Graham on social media.

I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he added.

Graham’s diagnosis comes days after the House of Representatives -but not Senate- required face masks for all visitors and staffers.

“To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” a letter from the Capitol Hill physician, Brian Monahan, reads.

“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space,” Monahan added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

