https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-top-republican-calls-for-impeaching-biden-and-dhs-chief-over-border-crisis

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) called for Democrat President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to both be impeached on Monday, citing the administration’s continually worsening border crisis.

Roy tweeted out what he said were preliminary border numbers for the month of July, which he noted were subject to change.

“Total encounters: 205,029. Total known gotaways: 37,400,” Roy tweeted. “1.3 million for [Fiscal Year] 21 so far. Largest monthly encounter number since 2000.”

The numbers, if accurate, would be the largest total ever recorded by DHS, which was created in 2002 in response to the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks.

“What Joe Biden is doing at our border is impeachable,” Jesse Kelly, a political commentator, responded. “It’s more impeachable than Watergate. This is an attack on the sovereignty of America and it’s coming from the Oval Office. Republicans should move to impeach after 2022.”

Roy responded to Kelly’s tweet by writing: “Co-sponsor. #ImpeachBiden #ImpeachMayorkas”

In an exclusive statement to The Daily Wire, Roy explained his call to impeach Biden and Mayorkas, saying: “Over the past several months, President Biden and Sec. Mayorkas have blatantly and consistently refused to do their constitutional duty to take care that the immigration laws be faithfully executed, as required by Article II, endangering countless American and foreign lives in the process.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

