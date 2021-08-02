https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/08/03/california-eyes-a-near-million-dollar-menstrual-items-bill-for-women-men-and-the-nonbinary-n420546
About The Author
Related Posts
Psychiatrist Who Dreamed of Murdering White People Doubles Down, Calls Her Critics Racist
June 8, 2021
Baseball Announcer Steps Away, Will Seek 'Sensitivity Training' in Light of Du-Rag Debacle
June 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy