https://noqreport.com/2021/08/02/california-may-require-public-colleges-to-provide-free-mens-menstrual-products/

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) Men’s menstrual products aren’t even a thing, but that isn’t stopping one California assemblycritter from requiring that the state’s public colleges provide them for free.

Cristina Garcia, who represents California’s 58th district, is the author of AB-367 which states that “access to menstrual products is a basic human right and is vital for ensuring the health, dignity, and full participation of all Californians in public life.”

If my own history as a freshman at the University of Missouri many years ago is anything to go by, male California students won’t be doing anything involving health or dignity with the free tampons they find in the men’s rooms.

Garcia’s bill goes on (and on): California has an interest in promoting gender equity, not only for women and girls, but also for transgender men, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people who may also menstruate and experience inequities resulting from lack of access to menstrual products. The scientific fact that non-biological women don’t menstruate and have no need for menstrual products is no reason they shouldn’t be indulged in the feelz that they have the right to menstruate, and thus to menstrual products.

At taxpayer expense, of course.

According to Campus Reform , projections “put […]