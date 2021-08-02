https://noqreport.com/2021/08/02/california-voters-approved-animal-rights-law-in-2018-now-face-a-bacon-apocalypse-as-pork-from-only-4-of-us-farms-makes-the-cut/

In an upsetting turn of events, the greatest breakfast meat of all time now faces shortages in California due to the wrath of progressives. (Rostislav Kuznetsov / EyeEm / Getty Images) I’ve heard it said by many conservatives that the left hates anything fun. That’s probably an exaggeration, although the left’s cancel culture has attempted to erase everything from children’s authors to pancake syrup.

Yet none of those attempted cancelations even hold a candle to the left’s latest target: bacon. In an upsetting turn of events, the greatest breakfast meat of all time now faces shortages in California due to the wrath of progressives.

According to the Associated Press , California voters in 2018 approved an animal welfare proposition that requires “more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves.”

While better conditions for animals are certainly a plus, leftists in California have pushed regulations to be so overreaching that an overwhelming majority of pig farmers are not currently able to meet them.

“National veal and egg producers are optimistic they can meet the new standards, but only 4% of hog operations now comply with the new rules,” the AP reported.

The provisions are set to go into effect at the start of […]