http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/m8RiOLoduyM/

Appearing Monday during the Biden administration’s COVID-19 Response Team press briefing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated that both adults and children, whether they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or not, should wear a mask indoors at a K-12 school in the coming fall.

CDC dir. Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “Everyone in a K-12 school in the fall should be masked. Everyone across the country, adults, children, vaccinated or unvaccinated, everyone should be masked.” pic.twitter.com/5GiojlJPf7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 2, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: A lot of Americans remain very confused about the recommendations. They don’t understand why vaccinated people need to start wearing masks again, they are confused about what this means for their children in schools. I’m wondering if you think that your messaging has been clear enough to the public and what, if anything, are you going to try to do address the confusion and maybe simply things for ordinary Americans out there who don’t follow every nuance of the science? CDC DIRECTOR DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY: Maybe I’ll start with the children and say our guidance is very clear where we should be in schools and this is everyone who is in a K-12 school in the fall should be masked.Everyone across the country, adults, children, vaccinated or unvaccinated, everyone should be masked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

