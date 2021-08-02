https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-who-tucker-carlson-is-with-today/
Viktor Orban just posted this to his Facebook page
Must be an interview in the works
Tucker discusses Viktor Orban in 2019…
Tucker Carlson on Hungary’s Steps to Boost Birth Rate
“Hungary’s Leaders actually care about making sure their own ppl thrive. Instead of promising the nation’s wealth to every illegal immigrant from the 3rd world they’re using tax dollars to uplift their own ppl, imagine that.” pic.twitter.com/0FvGBTQ1yf
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 30, 2019