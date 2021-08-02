The United States secured its spot back atop the medal throne at the Tokyo Olympics through Day 9 of competition.

Team USA medal count

Team USA has the lead at the 2020 Tokyo Games with 59 overall medals — 20 gold medals, 23 silver and 16 bronze.





The women of Team USA have won 35 medals, which is almost double the medals of the men at 19. The men have more golds, however, with the count sitting at 11 to nine.

Medal counts for other countries

China, which has 51 medals overall, is in second in the medal count entering Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics.

The host country, Japan, dropped to fifth with 31 medals overall but has the third most golds with 17.

ROC is third with a total medal count of 44 medals.

Great Britain moved up to fourth place with 32 medals and 10 golds.

The United States’ gold medal total looks to grow on Day 10. Team USA sits in second in gold medal count, trailing China, with 20.