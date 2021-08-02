https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/02/cnn-found-their-new-rebekah-jones-cnn-looks-to-ron-desantis-challenger-nikki-fried-for-covid-19-leadership-in-florida/

CNN’s “New Day” featured Florida gubernatorial candidate (and current agriculture commissioner) Nikki Fried talking about how she’s having her department give daily updates on the coronavirus in Florida. She has to, you see, because Gov. Ron DeSantis is hiding the numbers from the public. We wonder how many more times CNN will find Fried’s campaign talking points newsworthy.

It looks like it.

How long will CNN fall for the grift?

