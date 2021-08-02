https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/02/cnn-found-their-new-rebekah-jones-cnn-looks-to-ron-desantis-challenger-nikki-fried-for-covid-19-leadership-in-florida/

CNN’s “New Day” featured Florida gubernatorial candidate (and current agriculture commissioner) Nikki Fried talking about how she’s having her department give daily updates on the coronavirus in Florida. She has to, you see, because Gov. Ron DeSantis is hiding the numbers from the public. We wonder how many more times CNN will find Fried’s campaign talking points newsworthy.

I’m going to keep sharing Florida’s daily numbers and filling the void of leadership here because the ONLY way to bend the curve and beat COVID is with accurate, timely facts on infections, masks, and vaccines. pic.twitter.com/ATWnMPLKBl — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 2, 2021

CNN found their new Rebekah Jones. https://t.co/Po98HY0bHV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2021

It looks like it.

You’d figure they’d learn after Jones and Avenetti, but they’re like Charlie Brown and the football. — Daigotsu Elenti (@ScarletElenti) August 2, 2021

She isn’t popular one bit down here and this isn’t going to help — Duke Chastaine (@DK_Chastaine) August 2, 2021

Can we bring back the death counters? That’s the only thing that kept me on (insert sarcasm) — FURU’R’F’ (@1withdirt) August 2, 2021

Gonna try to succeed by needlessly scaring people huh? — Projectile Management (@SDShowMe) August 2, 2021

Desantis should file a FEC complaint against CNN for in kinda contributions.

Funny thing, Fried’s agency has nothing to do with Covid response. — Zaggs (@Zaggs) August 2, 2021

Acting like she is doing it out of the goodness of her heart and not because she is running against DeSantis for Governor after doing nothing as agriculture commissioner — Soup_To_Nuts (@NutsSoup) August 2, 2021

She has a full time job as the Ag Commissioner in FL. It’s amazing she has som much free time to do this. — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) August 2, 2021

Why would the agriculture commissioner be privy to health numbers? Why is nobody asking this question? — Chad Monize (@ChadMonize) August 2, 2021

Because she looks at the CDC website just like the rest of us. This is nothing but political theater for her. — RebekahJones4Congress (AKA: Rosie) (@CLR78253) August 2, 2021

It’s simple: DeSantis.

Can’tNewsNetwork will attack him, or Florida as a backdoor to him, every damn day now. — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) August 2, 2021

@CNN comtinues to do @DNC dirty work in trying to knee-cap the most promising GOP presidential candidate for 2024. — John McManus (@mcmanusgrp) August 2, 2021

This propaganda campaign is disgusting. @ggreenwald — GhostLoads (@ghostlodes) August 2, 2021

The grim cheerleader. — George Alex (Libertarian) 🌸 (@G_SAlexander) August 2, 2021

This is going to be the basis of the new campaign: “Grim” is a positive covid test, regardless of how serious your symptoms are or how much danger you’re in. — stephenf (@emncaity) August 2, 2021

How many hospitalizations? Crickets 🦗 — Jim Smyth (@joemamma1964) August 2, 2021

Ok so that’s just a flat out lie. Hospitals are at capacity? Lol. First of all that’s an extremely broad and misleading statement. Secondly I know a lot of people in Florida and it’s just simply not true. — jon voterID (@jwhitney385) August 2, 2021

Fake news CNN. Hospitals are absolutely not at capacity that’s a lie. Everyone in Florida is happy healthy and prosperous. We are not wearing masks. There’s a slight bump in Covid cases but everything is normal here stop listening to CNN liars! — George Allan (@GeorgeA_NOMASKS) August 2, 2021

Nice touch with the white lab coat look — Davey (@knoxangeles) August 2, 2021

Fried and Jones are like two peas in a grifter pod — Wally McBorder 🧱 (@WallyMcBorder) August 2, 2021

A low level data mapper with a history of stalking ex-boyfriends? 😉 — Stop Globalization (@GlobalizationWw) August 2, 2021

“Never let a crisis go to waste”… Especially if you can boost ratings or score political points. — Randy S. (@R_Salyers) August 2, 2021

Could they find someone better than a CIS, white woman? I want some diversity in my grift. — Kyle Franklin (@chiefkylefrank) August 2, 2021

As @maxnordau has said, Nikki been cosplaying as Florida governor for a while now. Check out her goofy press conferences staged to look like she’s actually something more than the lady who certifies the gas pumps. — BOM (@d33p7h2047) August 2, 2021

What is the polling like on this race? I can’t imagine this idiot could have a prayer against DeSantis — Denverite526 (@springsteddy) August 2, 2021

She’s a cartoon. — Terry Sawchuk (@AmbroseBurnsi13) August 2, 2021

How long will CNN fall for the grift?

‘This is a lie’: DeSantis spox calls out Nikki Fried for sharing Covid-19 disinformation https://t.co/qCati3r9pK — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 1, 2021

