A man who was charged after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was turned in by his co-workers who said he bragged about his experience participating in the attack.

Donald Smith was arrested on Thursday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Smith’s charging documents say the FBI received three tips regarding his ties to the attack, one of which said he was “part of the group that stormed the capital building this week,” adding, “He has videos on his phone and was bragging about it at work.”

Another tip sent through the FBI’s online portal by a co-worker of Smith’s said he showed photos and videos of him and others on Jan. 6, adding that he said “it was the best day of his life.”

The tips said Smith worked at the UPS in Lawnside, N.J. Two of the co-workers who sent in tips said he was not at work on Jan. 6, according to prosecutors.

One of them said Smith “gloated” about being at the Capitol when he returned to work the next day.

Another co-worker told prosecutors that Smith said he “had a great time” and was in Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiManchin on reported boos at Democratic luncheon: ‘I heard a lot of nos’ Kinzinger supports Jan. 6 panel subpoenas for Republicans, including McCarthy Ocasio-Cortez: Democrats can’t blame GOP for end of eviction moratorium MORE’s (D-Calif.) office.

One of the tips sent a picture of Smith, and another included a screenshot of a video from Jan. 6 identifying him as one of the men pictured.

At least 552 people have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a review of court documents by CBS News.

In July, on the six-month anniversary of the attack, The Associated Press reported that the FBI website looking for information related to the Capitol riot still had more than 900 photos of roughly 300 people who were marked as “unidentified.”

Former New York state Senate candidate Daniel Christmann was arrested last week and is facing four charges in connection to the riot.

The select committee probing the Jan. 6 attack held its first hearing last week, where four police officers offered harrowing testimony of what it was like to defend the Capitol on that day.

