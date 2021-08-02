https://www.worldtribune.com/confirmed-white-house-counsel-blocked-firing-of-barr-wray-haspel/

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 2, 2021

President Donald Trump left office more than six months ago, but his final weeks in the White House continues to grip the nation’s imagination, especially the Trump-obsessed Left.

The House Oversight Committee last week released notes showing that Trump had pressed the Department of Justice to declare the 2020 election was corrupt. What about snowballing evidence of the voter fraud Trump had warned about before the election and continually cited in the aftermath? Never mind.

Meanwhile, the corporate and social media monopolies continue their selective reporting on the tense showdown at the highest levels of the U.S. government between Nov. 3, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021.

It has been confirmed that Trump’s attempts to fire disloyal Attorney General William Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and CIA chief Gina Haspel were blocked by White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

In a Dec. 4, 2020 report, CD Media cited a source as saying: “Cipollone needs to go. These individuals are part of the forces arrayed against the President.”

The source, identified this weekend by Garrett Ziegler on Telegram as himself, added: “Trump has been trying to fire Wray and Haspel for three weeks. Cipollone is preventing out of concerned for GOP Senate reaction. It’s time to forget about that and win the war!”

At the same time, then-Attorney General Barr had declared he had seen no evidence of voter fraud that would require overturning the election.

“Why is he talking to the media? Why would he say such a thing?” the source told CD Media. Barr resigned on Dec. 23.

Ziegler worked in the office of Peter Navarro, a top Trump trade official known for his focus on China and his authoritative assessment of election irregularities in the weeks following the 2020 election. See: Navarro report calls for ‘urgent’ investigation of election, Dec. 21, 2020.

He posted in reference to the report: “So I will admit one time I spoke w the press .. but it was an important topic .. check the time stamp”.

Despite Barr’s proclamation, evidence of voter fraud continued to pour in and thousands provided sworn affidavits attesting to witnessing voter fraud. Trump on Dec. 27 demanded the election be declared corrupt during a phone call with then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy, Richard Donoghue, whose scribbled notes memorializing the conversation were released to Congress and made public on Friday.

“Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen,” Trump said, according to Donoghue’s notes. Trump’s comment came after Rosen told him the DOJ “can’t + won’t snap its fingers + change the outcome of the election, doesn’t work that way.”

Related: White House lawyers prevailed following surprise Trump meeting with Flynn, Powell on Dec. 18, Feb. 2, 2021

At other points in the conversation, Trump criticized the DOJ officials, saying “People are angry – blaming DOJ + for inaction” and “DOJ failing to respond to legitimate complaints / report of crimes,” Donoghue’s notes say.

“You guys may not be following the Internet the way I do,” Trump told them, according to the notes released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

At one point in the Dec. 27 conversation, Trump alleged voter fraud in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Michigan.

According to the notes, Donoghue and Rosen responded: “We are doing our job. Much of the info you’re getting is false.”

When officials told Trump they hadn’t found evidence of fraud in Fulton County, Georgia, Donoghue wrote that Trump urged him to go there himself to verify the signatures on ballots.

“We have an obligation to tell people that this was an illegal, corrupt election,” Trump said, according to the notes.

In a statement issued Saturday, Trump said:

“The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents — including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020 — that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election.

“In fact, it is just the opposite. The documents were meant to uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote. The American People want, and demand, that the President of the United States, its chief law enforcement officer in the country, stand with them to fight for Election Integrity and to investigate attempts to undermine our nation. Our country has just suffered an incredibly corrupt Presidential Election, and it is time for Congress and others to investigate how such corruption was allowed to take place rather than investigating those that are exposing this massive fraud on the American People.”

