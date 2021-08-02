https://www.lifezette.com/2021/08/congressional-black-caucus-takes-sides-against-aoc-backed-candidate-trying-to-make-a-name-for-themselves/

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is taking sides against AOC-backed congressional candidate Nina Turner and delivering some backhanded insults in the process.

A Politico report indicates that the CBC is “playing favorites” by backing Turner’s opponent, Shontel Brown, in the race to represent Ohio’s 11th congressional district in a seat vacated in March by Marcia Fudge.

Brown, the local Democrat Party chairwoman, is considered a moderate.

Turner is considered very much the opposite.

The latest article indicates the CBC voicing support for Brown due to the view that she would honor “the rich history” of the group.

But the subtle jabs at the Squad-like Turner by some caucus members are really raising some eyebrows.

NEW: A look at why the CBC is intervening in the #OH11 special — an open-seat race between 2 Black women CBC leaders say Nina Turner will break up their unity but progressives say it’s revenge + shot across the bow to challengers “This is not a monarchy”https://t.co/aXP2G81Cq3 — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) August 2, 2021

CBS Takes Shot At AOC’s Chosen Candidate

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the principal members of the far-left socialist faction known as the ‘Squad,’ recently spoke at a campaign event on behalf of Turner.

There she voiced the pair’s goals of wanting to “abolish” the carceral system in the United States.

But some high-profile members of the Congressional Black Caucus are not on board with Turner’s campaign and they made it plainly obvious.

CBC Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (D-OH) told Politico she believes Brown would support the group instead of “trying to make a name for themselves.”

Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said Brown wouldn’t be “a single solitary know-it-all” while his colleague Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) believes she wouldn’t “come in and try to break up that unity.”

As Politico writes, the implication is that by contrast, Turner “would be her opposite.”

@AOC: “We need Nina. I need Nina. Please send me Nina!” AOC went to get out the vote for @ninaturner over the weekend. Here’s a clip from on the ground: pic.twitter.com/atQ5GjewXC — &Roses (@androsesco) July 26, 2021

CBC Sours On AOC’s Candidate

Politico cites two specific reasons leaders in the Congressional Black Caucus have soured on Turner’s candidacy.

Turner, who was the co-chair of Bernie Sander’s 2020 presidential campaign, had heavily criticized President Biden by saying endorsing him would be like eating a bowl of … well, take a look.

“It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of s*** in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still s***.”

@NinaTurner refused to support Hillary Clinton in the general election and referred to Joe Biden as “a bowl of shit.” That’s all we need to know.https://t.co/ltWi3LU0xE — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) July 31, 2021

The CBC is also upset about comments Turner made regarding House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), whose endorsement of Biden is widely seen as a turning point in a campaign that had floundered up to that point.

Turner had voiced agreement with Killer Mike when the rapper and activist, at a town hall in June, said Clyburn was “stupid” for not getting more than a Juneteenth holiday out of Biden in exchange for his endorsement.

WATCH Killer Mike call Elder Deacon Jim Clyburn “STUPID” but “with love..” at a Town Hall for Nina Turner hosted by TYT also watch Turner “amen” Killer Mike as he accuses Dems of being paid to NOT work for the people A vote for Turner is a vote against the Biden Harris agenda pic.twitter.com/PeTn1N663G — Milk Chocolate MAKamala (@NovusDivus) June 26, 2021

Not long after, Clyburn endorsed Brown, referencing the far-left’s penchant for turning off voters with talks of defunding the police.

“When I spoke out against sloganeering, like ‘Burn, baby, burn’ in the 1960s and ‘defund the police,’ which I think is cutting the throats of the party, I know exactly where my constituents are,” Clyburn said, taking a shot at Turner and the Squad.

“They are against that, and I’m against that.”

This piece originally appeared in ThePoliticalInsider.com and is used by permission.

