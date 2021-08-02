https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/02/cosmetic-theater-bidens-top-covid-adviser-admits-masks-people-are-wearing-dont-work-during-cnn-interview-watch/

Wait, so Biden’s top COVID adviser just admitted the cloth face coverings that Americans have been wearing for nearly 18 months DON’T WORK.

Huh, color us shocked.

Oh, no, we knew that.

So why TF do they keep insisting Americans wear them?

Watch:

Things that make you go hmmmmm.

Masks. Don’t. Work. And they freakin’ know it. THEY ADMITTED IT.

If they really wanted to do something they’d close the damn border.

Worthless is putting it mildly.

***

Related:

‘Man, people just really hate her’: Detailed thread about Kamala Harris’ shocking unpopularity will give you ALL the warm fuzzies

RUH-ROH, trouble in Biden-ville: Biden admin and CDC pointing fingers at one another for complete SCREW UP with addressing Delta variant

‘Imagine you’re a NORMAL person’: MEGA-THREAD explains in damning detail WHY people are vaccine-hesitant and it’s near perfection

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...