Just when you think Gene Wu can’t make you cringe anymore he makes you cringe just a little bit more.

‘Neither of them knows how to do their job’, says the guy who ran out of the state to avoid doing his job.

The irony is thick here and we’re willing to bet Gene isn’t bright enough to see it.

Seriously.

Get this guy a mirror.

In fact, get him two.

And by hilarious we’re willing to bet he means pathetic, sad, and absolutely mock-worthy.

Especially in Texas?

That might be acceptable in say California, but Texas?

Dude.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

He’s doing his job by running away.

Only a Democrat would think this is a good argument.

Whitlock ended it:

And Gene is most definitely a parody.

***

