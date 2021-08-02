http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/6csz0Yf0hYk/

An El Monte councilwoman failed to report $1,100 she received for breast augmentation surgery from a friend who was working as a lobbyist for a company doing business with the city, according to the former lobbyist and complaints filed against the councilwoman.

Former El Monte Mayor Andre Quintero said he has submitted ethics complaints to both the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the state Fair Political Practices Commission. A district attorney spokesman said the complaint is under review. FPPC spokesman Jay Wierenga, however, could not immediately confirm whether the complaint was under review.

Councilwoman Victoria Martinez Muela, first elected in November 2011 and the most senior member on the council, received the gift from her friend, Sigrid Lopez, who in December 2016 was a lobbyist for the El Monte-based company Southland Transit. At the time, the company had a $700,000 proposal before the city to extend its contract for public busing and dial-a-ride services.

Unreported gift

Lopez, who said she became friends with Martinez Muela in 2011 after meeting her at a political event in Sacramento, confirmed in a telephone interview that the $1,100 she paid to Pasadena plastic surgeon Daniel J. Casper on Dec. 29, 2016, was to help offset the cost of Martinez Muela’s breast augmentation surgery. She said she drove Martinez Muela to and from the clinic and stayed with her while she recovered from the surgery.

Lopez said the payment, which she characterized as a gift that was never paid back, was done out of friendship and not to influence the councilwoman’s vote on any Southland contracts. The two women, however, have since had a falling out.

In his complaints sent to the District Attorney’s Office on May 28 and to the FPPC on Tuesday, July 27, Quintero included a copy of a signed declaration by Lopez, a copy of her bank statement showing the $1,100 payment to the doctor, and copies of Martinez Muela’s statement of economic interest forms for the period January through December of 2016. The forms show that Martinez Muela did not report the money she received from Lopez for the surgery.

Quintero said in his complaints that local government officials like Martinez Muela are prohibited from receiving gifts over a certain amount, and that, in 2016, that gift limit was $460. “The gift in question exceeded the limit provided by law,” he said.

Quintero, however, did not include in his complaints the fact that Lopez was a lobbyist for Southland Transit and that the company was doing business with the city. He said he was aware of the oversight and plans to amend the complaints and resend them to both agencies.

Lobbyist work

Lopez worked as a publicist for Southland Transit from September 2009 until November 2018, when she left the company to change careers, said Jason Snow, the company’s vice president, in an email.

She also advised and assisted Southland’s managers in preparing proposals and bids for transportation contracts being awarded by various jurisdictions, including the city of El Monte. Lopez also attended various public meetings on behalf of Southland, Snow said.

City records show Martinez Muela was part of unanimous votes on Southland Transit contracts in 2012, 2013 and 2015. In prior years, she disclosed meals as low as $15 from Southland Transit as gifts.

Snow said the company was unaware of the friendship between Lopez and Martinez Muela and did not authorize or endorse any payments from Lopez to the councilwoman. Both Lopez and Martinez Muela have stressed the money for the councilwoman’s surgery did not have any strings attached.

“Southland did not authorize Ms. Lopez to attempt to use any personal relationship she may have had with Martinez Muela to give Southland an advantage in bidding on any contract,” Snow said. “Southland required, and Ms. Lopez agreed, that in performing services for Southland Ms. Lopez would at all times abide by all laws and regulations, and refrain from doing anything that would harm the good will and reputation of Southland.”

Bait and switch

Martinez Muela declined to answer specific questions about her votes, providing only a statement in response. She described herself as a vocal advocate for El Monte who has requested a state audit for more than a year, questioned contracts and inquired about administrative practices.

“This is a blatant attempt to silence a member of the City Council,” she said.

The allegation, she said, is “nothing more than a blatant bait and switch to divert attention” from the city’s $12 million structural deficit and other accusations of “real grifting being investigated,” she said, without elaborating.

“As evidenced in my votes, I have always put the community first and do not cower to special interest groups,” she stated. “Ironically, those that would put this allegation forward omit the fact that this personal loan did not serve any favor at all.”

Other gifts

Lopez said in her declaration that she also provided Martinez Muela with financial assistance to form a charitable nonprofit in 2013 called Angels Advocate. The organization’s goal was to provide scholarships to volunteers “making a difference in the lives of others,” according to records on file with the state, which listed Lopez as the secretary of the nonprofit in February 2016.

Lopez, however, said the nonprofit never got off the ground. The IRS revoked Angels Advocate’s tax-exempt status in 2016 for failing to file annual paperwork, and the state secretary’s website now lists its business license as suspended.

Lopez confirmed in a telephone interview she also went on a political excursion to Cuba with Martinez Muela, but could not remember what year it was. With the exception of Martinez Muela’s air fare, Lopez said she paid for all of the councilwoman’s expenses — to the tune of $5,000 — and bought her Cuban cigars and rum.

Martinez Muela confirmed the Cuba trip to the Los Angeles Times, but said she paid for her own expenses, and denied that Lopez bought her cigars and rum. She also confirmed she received the breast augmentation surgery, but said it was for a medical condition.

Many problems

Bob Stern, a government expert who co-authored the state’s 1974 Political Reform Act, said Martinez Muela’a failure to report the gifts poses “many problems.”

“Nondisclosure is the biggest problem, and there’s also the violation of going over the gift limit,” Stern said in a telephone interview. “There are no exceptions I can seem to find.”

He said Lopez’s longtime friendship with Martinez Muela was irrelevant because Lopez was a lobbyist for a company doing business in the city.

As for the Cuba trip, Stern said it may not have been so bad had Martinez Muela reciprocated with gifts, meals and other expenses for Lopez as well.

“That didn’t seem to be the case. It seems like it was a one-way street. If it’s just one way, then that’s a problem, particularly with a lobbyist.” Stern said.

Backlash

In response to the backlash initially ignited by an article in the L.A. Times, the City Council held a special meeting on Thursday, July 29, to discuss taking immediate action to address the matter. The Council voted 3-0 to file a written request with the city manager to launch an investigation into Martinez Muela through the council’s censure process and to determine what laws and policies she may have violated.

Additionally, the Council is requesting staff to begin researching lobbyist and consultant registration programs in other cities and counties statewide that the city can use to possibly model a program of its own. The council asked staff to report its findings at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Mayor Jessica Ancona was absent from Thursday’s meeting and did not vote. Martinez Muela, who was ill, attended the meeting via teleconference, but left the meeting midway because she said she was too sick to continue. Therefore, she did not participate in the discussion about her own possible censure nor vote on it.

City Council reacts

In a statement Thursday, Ancona, a political ally of Martinez Muela, urged the council to wait on the district attorney and FPPC’s reviews. The mayor said Martinez Muela’s voting record reflects “the best interest of our community.”

“Our Constitution affords everyone their due process, and as elected officials we have sworn to uphold and protect that Constitution,” Ancona stated. “I believe we should not act in haste, and allow for the designated agencies to complete their investigations into the allegations made, before the council takes any additional action.”

In an email, Councilman Martin Herrera said, “These types of violations erode the public’s trust in elected officials and cannot be ignored.”

Falling out

Lopez, now a cannabis entrepreneur, and Martinez Muela had a split in 2019 when the councilwoman voted against allowing cannabis retailers in the city. Lopez was lobbying for such businesses at the time and eventually went on to get two licenses from the city for her own cannabis businesses.

Lopez said she prepared her declaration against Martinez Muela in case she is deposed in litigation involving other retail cannabis applicants alleging the city engaged in a pay-to-play scheme.

Lopez, who said she once looked up to Martinez Muela, severed ties with her when the councilwoman and cannabis entrepreneur Tony Fong indirectly accused her and other cannabis operators of shady dealings involving city officials.

Fong was among seven other applicants who sued the city. He alleged the city took over scoring of the applicants from a third party at the last minute in an effort to give additional points to certain companies that offered to provide large payments to the city’s general fund.

Martinez Muela “had the audacity to say the process is corrupt, which is horrible and couldn’t be further from God’s honest truth,” Lopez said. “I am a generous contributor for those who support legal cannabis. There’s nothing illegal about that.”

Fong’s attorney, Jayan Hong, said they never publicly accused any cannabis applicants of misconduct or illegal conduct.

“We’re just trying to bring out the facts in the case, and the facts support that the city did not follow its own guidelines and procedures for the cannabis application process,” Hong said in a telephone interview. Some of the winning applicants contributed at least $100,000 to various council members, including former Mayor Quintero, he said. Those contributions came after applications were submitted and before public release of the final scores.

Hong said Lopez received two of only six cannabis retail licenses the city granted to applicants.

“And she was one of the operators who donated significant sums to Quintero and some PACs supporting Quintero and other council members aligned with him,” Hong said.

Fong said Friday he was shocked by the allegations. “I never even meant Sigrid before,” he said.

‘Pussyfooting around’

Quintero, who served as El Monte mayor from December 2009 until December 2020 and is a deputy city attorney for the city of Los Angeles, said Lopez and other applicants were entitled to contribute to candidates who supported legal cannabis sales in the city. The city’s ordinance gives city staff exclusive authority to determine who gets licenses and who doesn’t, without the meddling of elected officials, to ensure a transparent process, he said.

He said some applicants who contributed to his campaign didn’t get licenses while others who didn’t contribute got licenses.

“So we received contributions, so what? Where’s the allegation?” Quintero said Friday. “They’re pussyfooting around without making the allegation. They’re trying to create the illusion of corruption in order to obtain a license in the city of El Monte.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated from a previous version to clarify that the state Fair Political Practices Commission could not conifrm whether Quintero’s complaint was under review.

