https://hannity.com/media-room/crenshaw-socialism-must-be-sent-to-the-ash-heap-of-history-it-must-be-destroyed-forever/

BACKLASH: Republicans Blast BLM After Releasing Pro-Communist Statement on Cuba

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.16.21

Republican lawmakers trashed the ‘Black Lives Matter’ organization Thursday after the group posted a pro-Communist message as thousands of Cubans flooded the streets of their country demanding freedom and democracy.

“The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in Cuba,” posted Sen. Marco Rubio on Twitter.

The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba https://t.co/xir94EIJ4X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021

It’s no surprise that the Marxists of BLM are defending a murderous communist regime. https://t.co/gsPPABo5UU — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 15, 2021

“It’s no surprise that the Marxists of BLM are defending a murderous communist regime,” added Sen. Tom Cotton.

Members of the so-called ‘Squad’ went silent this week after the Black Lives Matter organization publicly backed Cuba’s Communist regime; blaming the US for “pain and suffering” dating back to the revolution of 1959.

The Black Lives Matter organization released an official statement on social media this week regarding the pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba; blaming the US and praising the Communist regime in the aftermath of the demonstrations.

Black Lives Matter has released a statement on Cuba: pic.twitter.com/NgnT1o1oZE — Sabrina Rodríguez (@sabrod123) July 15, 2021

“Black lives matter condemns the US federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo,” posted the group.

“Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion,” it added. “Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent.”

“This embargo is a blatant human rights violation and it must come to an end,” concluded BLM.

Read the full statement above.