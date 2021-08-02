https://hannity.com/media-room/crenshaw-socialism-must-be-sent-to-the-ash-heap-of-history-it-must-be-destroyed-forever/
BACKLASH: Republicans Blast BLM After Releasing Pro-Communist Statement on Cuba
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.16.21
Republican lawmakers trashed the ‘Black Lives Matter’ organization Thursday after the group posted a pro-Communist message as thousands of Cubans flooded the streets of their country demanding freedom and democracy.
“The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in Cuba,” posted Sen. Marco Rubio on Twitter.
“It’s no surprise that the Marxists of BLM are defending a murderous communist regime,” added Sen. Tom Cotton.
Members of the so-called ‘Squad’ went silent this week after the Black Lives Matter organization publicly backed Cuba’s Communist regime; blaming the US for “pain and suffering” dating back to the revolution of 1959.
The Black Lives Matter organization released an official statement on social media this week regarding the pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba; blaming the US and praising the Communist regime in the aftermath of the demonstrations.
“Black lives matter condemns the US federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo,” posted the group.
“Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion,” it added. “Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent.”
“This embargo is a blatant human rights violation and it must come to an end,” concluded BLM.
BERNIE’S BAD RECORD: Sanders Has a Long, Documented History of Praising Communist Cuba
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.14.21
Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders clammed-up this week as pro-democracy protests swept Cuba; publicly blaming the US embargo for the ongoing plight of the local citizens.
Sadly for Sanders, the self-described ‘Democrat Socialist’ has a long, recorded history of praising the Castro Regime.
Here are just a few examples:
“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but, you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad,” Sanders said in a “60 Minutes” interview in 2020. “You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”
“I remember, for some reason or another, being very excited when [former Cuban dictator] Fidel Castro made the revolution in Cuba,” he said, while speaking at the University of Vermont in 1986. “I was a kid … and it just seemed right and appropriate that poor people were rising up against rather ugly rich people.”
“For the first time in my adult life, what I was seeing is the Democrats and Republicans … clearly that there really wasn’t a whole lot of difference between the two,” added Bernie when describing the presidential debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon.
