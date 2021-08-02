http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/t8GdYI73sBo/

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday announced that people would be required to mask up inside even if they are vaccinated beginning on Saturday. But just hours before the mandate, photos surfaced of Bowser officiating a wedding and partying with guests without wearing a mask.

The Washington Examiner posted the photos on social media that showed Bowser posing with guests, including comedian Dave Chappelle.

Muriel Bowser mask mandate started at 5AM this morning. (h/t @BradEngle for the birthday party pic) pic.twitter.com/bLAtlmTftk — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 31, 2021

Bower issued the following statement on Sunday:

This weekend, conservative media outlets called into question the District’s mask mandate utilizing reports riddled with disinformation. Here are the facts: Science proves that vaccines are the most effective layer of protection from COVID-19, and wearing the mask provides an additional layer of protection. The mask mandate is for indoor settings (excluding while eating and drinking) and does not apply to outdoor settings. D.C. is open, and the mask guidance helps provide residents, workers and visitors an extra layer of protection while continuing their daily activities. On Saturday, July 31st, Mayor Bowser officiated an outdoor, rooftop wedding ceremony, followed by an indoor dinner. The Mayor wore a mask indoors in compliance with the mandate, and the organizers and venue staff worked to create a safe environment for the staff and guests. The Friday, July 30th evening event called into question by conservative media was outdoors, on a rooftop. We continue to emphasize everyone should be vaccinated as soon as possible and to wear a mask at indoor public settings to protect yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors.

D.C.’s mask mandate, requires anyone over the age of two years old to mask up when indoors. The mandate was put into place based on the latest fear mongering across the country focused on the delta variant of the coronavirus.

